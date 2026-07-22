Pushing for Progress: Interim Trade Deals Loom for North America

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer aims for interim trade agreements with Mexico and Canada while addressing challenging amendments to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. These include stricter rules of origin by 2027. While immediate deals are hoped for, full renegotiation will extend into the following year, with longstanding trade dynamics at stake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 22:46 IST
Pushing for Progress: Interim Trade Deals Loom for North America
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. is on a diplomatic mission to fine-tune trade relations in North America, with Trade Representative Jamieson Greer leading the charge. On Wednesday, he told the Senate Finance Committee that the goal is to clinch some interim agreements with Mexico and Canada by year's end while gradually tackling challenging aspects of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Key priorities include altering automotive rules of origin to boost production within the U.S. and North America. Greer emphasized the need for strong labor and environmental standards, indicating they will require more time to negotiate. The interim deals have not been outlined in detail, but Greer seeks to present viable options to President Trump, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The urgency reflects desires to minimize business uncertainty, as the 32-year-long trade pact influences nearly $1.6 trillion in regional trade. While some agreements with Mexico and Canada are targeted by year-end, the full reworking of the USMCA will continue into next year. This prolongs the trade pact's renegotiation, a pivotal matter for all three nations involved.

TRENDING

1
Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Afghanistan
2
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
3
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
4
Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A Just Transition Is Not Automatic: Exposing the Poverty Risks of Going Green

When Malaria Is Only Half the Story: A Global Warning for Health Systems

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026