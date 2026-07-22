FCC Bans Sales of Risky Chinese Telecom Devices in U.S.

The FCC has banned the sale of devices containing hardware from Chinese companies like Huawei and ZTE, citing national security risks. The decision aims to mitigate potential threats to U.S. telecommunications infrastructure by prohibiting equipment deemed unsafe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 22:40 IST
FCC Bans Sales of Risky Chinese Telecom Devices in U.S.
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  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has taken a decisive step to ensure national security by voting to ban the sale of devices containing hardware from Chinese companies in the U.S.

This move targets firms like Huawei and ZTE, prominent players in the telecom industry, whose equipment is now barred due to potential risks identified by the FCC.

This latest decision underscores ongoing concerns over protecting critical telecommunications infrastructure from potential foreign threats.

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