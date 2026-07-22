Red Sea Tankers Divert Amid Houthi Naval Blockade

Several tankers have altered their course in the Red Sea following a naval blockade declared by Yemen's Houthi militia against Saudi Arabia. Ships heading toward Saudi ports now face heightened risks, prompting diversions towards the Suez Canal, impacting global energy trade routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 22:48 IST
Red Sea Tankers Divert Amid Houthi Naval Blockade
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  • Country:
  • Yemen

In a significant development, vessel movements in the Red Sea have shifted dramatically after Yemen's Houthi militia announced a naval blockade against Saudi ports. Ship-tracking data revealed that five tankers changed course on Wednesday, with two signaling the Suez Canal as their new route.

The blockade, which aligns with Iran-backed Houthis, poses a potential new front against U.S. interests in the region. It raises concerns over the security of global energy supplies and trade routes that bypass the Gulf. Ship broker Clarksons has reported the tangible impact on tanker activities.

Amid heightened risks, vessels linked to Israel, the U.S., or Saudi Arabia face increased danger and are urged to avoid voyages through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. Additional transit via the Suez Canal is resulting in increased costs and longer journey times as tankers seek safer passage away from the Yemeni coast.

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