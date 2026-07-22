Pernod Ricard Welcomes Mauve Croizat as New CFO

Pernod Ricard, a leading name in the beverage industry, announced a significant leadership change on Wednesday with the appointment of Mauve Croizat as the company's new Chief Financial Officer. Croizat's new role will take effect on October 1.

Mauve Croizat, who brings with her a wealth of experience in financial management, is set to replace the outgoing Helene de Tissot. De Tissot has decided to explore new career paths, marking the end of her tenure at Pernod Ricard.

The company's statement underscored its confidence in Croizat's ability to drive financial strategy and support its growth objectives, as Pernod Ricard continues to strengthen its position in the global market.