Farnborough Airshow Soars with 300+ Orders Amid Supply Challenges

At the Farnborough International Airshow, airlines have secured over 300 plane orders, with Boeing slightly surpassing Airbus. Notable deals include SMBC Aviation's orders for Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus A320neo planes. Ongoing supply-chain constraints hindered expectations of 800 orders, closing the show with less than hoped-for numbers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 23:02 IST
Farnborough Airshow Soars with 300+ Orders Amid Supply Challenges
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As the Farnborough International Airshow draws to a close, airlines have secured over 300 plane orders, with Boeing edging out Airbus, Reuters reports. This year’s tally slightly surpasses that of the last Farnborough show in 2024, yet falls short of the ambitious 800 orders many had anticipated due to persistent supply-chain challenges.

Highlighting the show's deals, SMBC Aviation Capital announced it ordered 100 Boeing 737 MAX jets and 100 Airbus A320neo-family aircraft, with deliveries slated for the next decade. Riyadh Air converted options for 28 Boeing 787 Dreamliners while also ordering six Airbus A350-1000s, solidifying its fleet expansion plans.

Other significant deals include Philippine Airlines’ commitment to 20 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners and orders from Flynas, AerCap, and several others. Engine orders were also notable, with British Airways choosing Pratt & Whitney engines and BOC Aviation making its largest-ever engine order. IndiGo, meanwhile, signed a record deal with CFM International for over 1,000 engines despite ongoing industry challenges.

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