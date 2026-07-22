Porsche's Revamp: Doubling Down on Restructuring

Porsche's supervisory board approved a new phase of restructuring, with reports indicating a plan to double job cuts to 9,000. The embattled German carmaker, previously a profit driver, faces challenges like dwindling China sales, tariff issues, and expensive electric vehicle mistakes.

CEO Michael Leiters aims to transform the Volkswagen sports-car subsidiary by focusing on high-margin models like the 911 and luxury SUVs. This move follows previously agreed redundancies and aligns with group-level restructuring under Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume.

Porsche's shrinking margins necessitate aggressive cost-saving measures, including subsidiary closures and job cuts. The restructuring package will soon be presented, amid concerns over plant commitments and a potential clash with unions during this period of transition.