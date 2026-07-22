Porsche's Revamp: Doubling Down on Restructuring

Porsche is undergoing significant restructuring, including plans to cut 9,000 jobs. CEO Michael Leiters is aiming to streamline operations and focus on high-end models, amid challenges like declining sales in China, tariff issues, and costly electric vehicle endeavors. The restructuring strategy will be finalized soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 23:02 IST
Porsche's Revamp: Doubling Down on Restructuring
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Porsche's supervisory board approved a new phase of restructuring, with reports indicating a plan to double job cuts to 9,000. The embattled German carmaker, previously a profit driver, faces challenges like dwindling China sales, tariff issues, and expensive electric vehicle mistakes.

CEO Michael Leiters aims to transform the Volkswagen sports-car subsidiary by focusing on high-margin models like the 911 and luxury SUVs. This move follows previously agreed redundancies and aligns with group-level restructuring under Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume.

Porsche's shrinking margins necessitate aggressive cost-saving measures, including subsidiary closures and job cuts. The restructuring package will soon be presented, amid concerns over plant commitments and a potential clash with unions during this period of transition.

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