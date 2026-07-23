ECB Faces Balancing Act as Energy Prices Surge

The European Central Bank (ECB) is poised to keep interest rates steady this week, yet hints at possible hikes in September, driven by rising energy costs threatening inflationary pressure.

Energy prices have surged above $90 per barrel amid Middle Eastern conflict, potentially prompting the ECB to act this autumn to curb a broader inflationary spiral, despite recent benign economic data.

While markets price in more hikes, economists argue that the eurozone might not require as much tightening, given current economic forecasts. ECB President Christine Lagarde faces a delicate task of signaling continued concern over inflation while managing market expectations.