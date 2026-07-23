Red Sea Tensions: Houthis Strike Saudi Oil Tankers

Yemen's Houthis have claimed responsibility for a military operation targeting two Saudi oil tankers, ENCELIA and LAYLA, in the Red Sea. The ENCELIA was reportedly struck by a missile, leading to a fire. The attack comes amidst a new naval blockade by the Houthis on Saudi Arabia, impacting regional maritime traffic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 04:00 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 04:00 IST
Red Sea Tensions: Houthis Strike Saudi Oil Tankers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Yemen

In a serious escalation of regional tensions, Yemen's Houthis announced on Thursday that they launched a military attack against two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, sparking new concerns over maritime security in the area.

The two tankers, identified as ENCELIA and LAYLA, were reportedly targeted with ballistic and cruise missiles for violating a naval blockade imposed by the Iran-aligned group on Saudi Arabia. The incident resulted in a distress call from ENCELIA, hit by a projectile causing a fire aboard the vessel near Jizan, Saudi Arabia.

The attack raises the stakes in the geopolitical chess game in the region, with claims of a blockade potentially affecting global energy supplies. According to the Vanguard risk management group and UK maritime reports, regional tanker traffic has been rerouted, signaling widespread disruptions in the wake of these heightened tensions.

TRENDING

1
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

United States
4
Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A Just Transition Is Not Automatic: Exposing the Poverty Risks of Going Green

When Malaria Is Only Half the Story: A Global Warning for Health Systems

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026