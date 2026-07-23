US Eyes Interim Trade Deals with Canada, Mexico Amidst USMCA Revisions

The U.S., pushing for modifications to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), hopes to forge provisional trade agreements with Mexico and Canada. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer suggested interim deals by year's end while deferring comprehensive changes until 2027, indicating existing trade pact renewal is unlikely within this year.

Greer addressed a Senate Finance Committee meeting, emphasizing the importance of topics like auto rules of origin and environmental protocols requiring extended dialogues involving Congress. His remarks dampened expectations for a swift USMCA overhaul, sustaining trade tensions across North America.

Ongoing negotiations target alleviating tariffs impacting major sectors. The Trump administration's 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum remain pivotal issues in discussions. While Mexico seeks U.S. tariff reductions, Canada’s exclusion from bilateral talks poses additional challenges, stirring trade relation uncertainties further.