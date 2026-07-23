Alphabet's Cloud Success Overshadowed by AI Challenges and Spending Surge

Alphabet reported record growth for its cloud division, meeting strong demand from AI-focused enterprises. However, investor concerns were fueled due to a $15 billion surge in capital spending plans and further delays in its flagship AI model, Gemini 3.5 Pro.

Despite the robust cloud revenues, Alphabet experienced negative free cash flow for the first time, generating worries about the sustainability of revenue growth, especially with increased spending. While cloud revenue exceeded expectations, adjusted profit per share slightly missed Wall Street estimates.

Investment pressures and delays have left Alphabet behind in the competitive AI landscape. CEO Sundar Pichai assured investors of their commitment to staying at the forefront of AI development, but challenges loom as rivals like OpenAI, Microsoft, and Amazon advance their models.