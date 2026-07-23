ET Money Launches Global Investing for Indian Market Expansion

ET Money, a leading long-term investment app in India and part of the 360 ONE WAM group, has announced a significant enhancement to its offerings with the launch of Global Investing. This strategic expansion allows Indian investors to increase their portfolio diversification by investing in various international markets from the same trusted platform.

The new global investment options include direct access to US stocks, international ETFs, and global mutual funds. This development is powered by Vested Finance, aimed at providing a seamless experience for investors seeking to diversify beyond national borders and reduce dependency on the domestic market while shaping more robust and resilient portfolios.

Prior to this integration, Indian investors exploring global markets faced hurdles such as regulatory restrictions and the need for separate financial management tools. ET Money's platform now consolidates these options, mitigating such difficulties and building on the company's vision to support holistic and well-diversified long-term investment strategies for its users.