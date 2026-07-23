ET Money Launches Global Investing for Indian Market Expansion

ET Money, a prominent investment app in India, introduces Global Investing to its platform, enabling Indian investors to diversify their portfolios across international markets, including US stocks, ETFs, and global mutual funds. The integration facilitates seamless access to global assets, powered by Vested Finance, amidst regulatory challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2026 11:57 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 11:57 IST
ET Money Launches Global Investing for Indian Market Expansion
Invest in the world's biggest and most innovative companies with one tap on ET Money. Image Credit: ANI

ET Money, a leading long-term investment app in India and part of the 360 ONE WAM group, has announced a significant enhancement to its offerings with the launch of Global Investing. This strategic expansion allows Indian investors to increase their portfolio diversification by investing in various international markets from the same trusted platform.

The new global investment options include direct access to US stocks, international ETFs, and global mutual funds. This development is powered by Vested Finance, aimed at providing a seamless experience for investors seeking to diversify beyond national borders and reduce dependency on the domestic market while shaping more robust and resilient portfolios.

Prior to this integration, Indian investors exploring global markets faced hurdles such as regulatory restrictions and the need for separate financial management tools. ET Money's platform now consolidates these options, mitigating such difficulties and building on the company's vision to support holistic and well-diversified long-term investment strategies for its users.

TRENDING

1
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

United States
4
Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A Just Transition Is Not Automatic: Exposing the Poverty Risks of Going Green

When Malaria Is Only Half the Story: A Global Warning for Health Systems

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026