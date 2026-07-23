European Markets Unsettled Amid Tech Losses and Middle East Tensions
European shares fell on Thursday, primarily due to declines in technology stocks after Alphabet's earnings report. The STOXX 600 index decreased by 0.5%, with technology stocks down by 2.7%. In contrast, energy stocks rose due to heightened tensions in the Middle East affecting global oil prices.
- Country:
- United States
European markets experienced a downturn on Thursday as technology shares saw declines following U.S. tech giant Alphabet's quarterly report. Investors are also cautious due to ongoing Middle East tensions and the upcoming European Central Bank policy meeting.
The STOXX 600 index fell by 0.5% to 643.47, with technology stocks dropping 2.7%. Among the hardest hit was STMicroelectronics, which plummeted 15% after a soft third-quarter revenue forecast. Meanwhile, BE Semiconductor Industries also faced a 4.6% loss post-Q2 results. Alphabet's announcement of increased capital spending for 2026 added doubts about profitable returns on AI investments.
On the other hand, the energy sector saw a 0.6% rise, driven by escalating tensions in the Middle East. Brent crude prices surged as the U.S. launched new strikes and Yemen's Houthis targeted tankers. European markets are now turning their attention to the European Central Bank, which is expected to maintain current interest rates.
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