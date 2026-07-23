European Markets Unsettled Amid Tech Losses and Middle East Tensions

European shares fell on Thursday, primarily due to declines in technology stocks after Alphabet's earnings report. The STOXX 600 index decreased by 0.5%, with technology stocks down by 2.7%. In contrast, energy stocks rose due to heightened tensions in the Middle East affecting global oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 12:43 IST
European Markets Unsettled Amid Tech Losses and Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

European markets experienced a downturn on Thursday as technology shares saw declines following U.S. tech giant Alphabet's quarterly report. Investors are also cautious due to ongoing Middle East tensions and the upcoming European Central Bank policy meeting.

The STOXX 600 index fell by 0.5% to 643.47, with technology stocks dropping 2.7%. Among the hardest hit was STMicroelectronics, which plummeted 15% after a soft third-quarter revenue forecast. Meanwhile, BE Semiconductor Industries also faced a 4.6% loss post-Q2 results. Alphabet's announcement of increased capital spending for 2026 added doubts about profitable returns on AI investments.

On the other hand, the energy sector saw a 0.6% rise, driven by escalating tensions in the Middle East. Brent crude prices surged as the U.S. launched new strikes and Yemen's Houthis targeted tankers. European markets are now turning their attention to the European Central Bank, which is expected to maintain current interest rates.

TRENDING

1
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

United States
4
Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A Just Transition Is Not Automatic: Exposing the Poverty Risks of Going Green

When Malaria Is Only Half the Story: A Global Warning for Health Systems

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026