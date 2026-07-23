EU Finalizes 21st Sanctions Package Against Russia

The European Union ambassadors have agreed politically on implementing their 21st set of sanctions against Russia. This initial consensus will now lead to finalizing the technical details and initiating a formal adoption process. This marks another step in the EU's ongoing efforts to apply pressure on Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 12:41 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 12:41 IST
EU Finalizes 21st Sanctions Package Against Russia
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  • European Union

EU ambassadors have reached a political agreement on the 21st sanctions package targeting Russia, according to an EU diplomat on Thursday.

The next step involves concluding the technical aspects of the sanctions package. A formal written procedure will soon be launched for its adoption, the diplomat explained.

This development is part of the European Union's continuous strategy to penalize Russia further.

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