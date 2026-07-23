French Business Confidence Climbs Amid Global Tensions

In July, French business confidence reached its highest point in four months, showing resilience amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran and record heatwaves, according to a Thursday report from the INSEE statistics agency.

The business survey showed the index rose to 97 points, signaling an upward trend since March, as manufacturing and retail sectors boosted the indicator. Manufacturing confidence increased with stronger outputs, despite conflict-related risks impacting oil prices and supply chains.

However, supply-side constraints remain a challenge, as 22% of firms face difficulties in securing inputs—the highest since late 2023. Meanwhile, the services sector shows increased confidence, and hotels report an uptick in demand, fueled by domestic customers escaping the heat.