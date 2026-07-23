Cyclone Harry Exposes Insurance Gaps in Italy
Cyclone Harry's devastation of Sicily has revealed the inadequacies in Italy's insurance policies for natural disasters. Businesses found themselves uninsured for cyclone damage despite mandatory coverage. The incident underlines challenges in Italy's push for better risk management amid climate change impacts.
- Country:
- Italy
A cyclone named Harry has caused significant financial damage along Sicily's coast, totaling over €1 billion ($1.14 billion).
The disaster has exposed a critical flaw in Italy's mandatory insurance policies, highlighting insufficient coverage for specific risks such as cyclone damage despite comprehensive catastrophe insurance.
Experts suggest this insurance gap could undermine trust and has already sparked debate about risk management as climate change continues to magnify such incidents.