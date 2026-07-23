Navigating the High-Yield Bond Landscape: Are Current Spreads Misleading?

The current climate for high-yield bonds, traditionally tagged as 'junk bonds,' is scrutinized for misleading impressions based on slim credit spreads. These bonds, known for higher returns but increased default risks, have left investors questioning their attractive appearance amid historically low spreads.

The spread difference between high-yield bonds and 'risk-free' Treasuries reflects the risk premium investors seek. As of July 21, spreads were 2.69 percentage points, significantly below the historical monthly average of 5.23 percentage points from 1997 to 2025, raising concerns about risk evaluation methods.

In light of shifts in bond index compositions and economic conditions, using a fair value model offers another perspective, suggesting current spreads might slightly exceed calculated risks. Nevertheless, investors should remain cautious, as spreads are expected to widen in economic downturns.