EU Urges Houthis to Halt Threats Amid Tensions in Maritime Channels

Iran's Houthi allies operating in Yemen have been urged to halt activities endangering international maritime routes, according to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. Continued threats to impose a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia put regional stability at risk, Kallas highlighted in a recent statement.

The Houthis' claims of attacking two Saudi oil tankers underscore a move to establish a second potential chokepoint for global oil flows, besides the already critical Strait of Hormuz. These aggressive actions are deemed unacceptable and exacerbate the volatile situation in the region.

The EU reinforced its commitment to ensuring uninterrupted navigation in key waterways, with Kallas emphasizing the need for safe passage in both the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea. The EU's ASPIDES naval operation will continue to safeguard the freedom of international waters.