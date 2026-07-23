atQor Elevates Its AI Game with Microsoft Frontier Partner Status

In a significant leap forward, atQor, an AI and data platform company with a robust engineering base in India, has achieved the coveted Microsoft Frontier Partner status. Announced by Microsoft India, this recognition underscores atQor's technological prowess and its commitment to advancing AI innovations across industries.

atQor has cultivated extensive expertise in Microsoft's comprehensive suite of AI, data, cloud, and security solutions. The company holds all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations along with Azure Expert MSP status and multiple Advanced Specializations. This achievement reflects atQor’s capability to deliver consistent, measurable outcomes to its clients.

atQor's Frontier Partner recognition is a testament to its excellence in integrating AI into practical business applications. With a focus on operational excellence and customer outcomes, the company continues to expand its global footprint, providing innovative solutions in financial services, retail, healthcare, and more, from its Indian base to operations in Canada and the U.S.