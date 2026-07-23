Dollar Rises to 40-Year High Against Yen Amid Middle East Tensions

The dollar reached a 40-year high against the yen, buoyed by Middle East conflicts and strong U.S. economic prospects. Despite market tensions around oil prices and potential rate hikes, the dollar gained against the euro and yen. Japan's finance policies remain under scrutiny, affecting currency dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 16:57 IST
Dollar Rises to 40-Year High Against Yen Amid Middle East Tensions
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The dollar scaled a 40-year high against the yen, fueled by the escalating conflict in the Middle East and robust indicators from the American economy. Increased oil prices amid militant activities in the Red Sea further underlined the dollar's strength, while the euro struggled ahead of the European Central Bank's impending policy meeting.

The dollar index saw a slight rise to 101.20, reflecting heightened investor interest in the dollar as the U.S. economy appears resilient to global energy disruptions. Economists are bracing for potential interest rate hikes by the ECB, although realignments by 2027 are anticipated.

Japan's yen continued its decline, hitting its lowest since 1986, as the Bank of Japan's cautious stance and Japan's economic challenges exert pressure. Analysts are wary of potential interventions by Japan’s Ministry of Finance, as domestic fiscal strategies and pension fund movements could significantly alter the currency's trajectory.

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