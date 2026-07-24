Federal Judge Strikes Down Mifepristone Certification Rule
A federal judge in Virginia ruled against the Biden administration's requirement for special certification for doctors and pharmacies to prescribe mifepristone. The decision highlights the ongoing debate over abortion access and mifepristone's safety amid efforts by Republican-led states to impose restrictions.
- Country:
- United States
A federal judge in Virginia has deemed it illegal for the Biden administration to demand that doctors and pharmacies undergo special certification to prescribe mifepristone, a common abortion drug.
Judge Robert Ballou criticized the FDA for not justifying the 2023 regulation despite mifepristone's established safety record. His decision arrived in response to a lawsuit filed by three abortion providers that challenges the rule on constitutional grounds.
This ruling arrives amid intensified efforts by Republican-led states to limit mifepristone access, a drug pivotal to more than 60% of U.S. abortions and central to the ongoing abortion debate post-Roe v. Wade.