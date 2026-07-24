Federal Judge Strikes Down Mifepristone Certification Rule

A federal judge in Virginia has deemed it illegal for the Biden administration to demand that doctors and pharmacies undergo special certification to prescribe mifepristone, a common abortion drug.

Judge Robert Ballou criticized the FDA for not justifying the 2023 regulation despite mifepristone's established safety record. His decision arrived in response to a lawsuit filed by three abortion providers that challenges the rule on constitutional grounds.

This ruling arrives amid intensified efforts by Republican-led states to limit mifepristone access, a drug pivotal to more than 60% of U.S. abortions and central to the ongoing abortion debate post-Roe v. Wade.