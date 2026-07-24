Federal Judge Strikes Down Mifepristone Certification Rule

A federal judge in Virginia ruled against the Biden administration's requirement for special certification for doctors and pharmacies to prescribe mifepristone. The decision highlights the ongoing debate over abortion access and mifepristone's safety amid efforts by Republican-led states to impose restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 23:17 IST
Federal Judge Strikes Down Mifepristone Certification Rule
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge in Virginia has deemed it illegal for the Biden administration to demand that doctors and pharmacies undergo special certification to prescribe mifepristone, a common abortion drug.

Judge Robert Ballou criticized the FDA for not justifying the 2023 regulation despite mifepristone's established safety record. His decision arrived in response to a lawsuit filed by three abortion providers that challenges the rule on constitutional grounds.

This ruling arrives amid intensified efforts by Republican-led states to limit mifepristone access, a drug pivotal to more than 60% of U.S. abortions and central to the ongoing abortion debate post-Roe v. Wade.

TRENDING

1
Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

South Africa
2
WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

Burundi
3
Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

United States
4
Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Investment-to-Employment Gap Developing Countries Cannot Ignore

How Aid Cuts Are Hollowing Out Rural HIV Care in South Africa

Drones, Data and Doubt: The Real Economics of Precision Agriculture

Is NH-44 the Right Location for Sonipat’s New Busport?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026