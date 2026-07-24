Einer Rubio's Tour de France Crash Brings an Early Exit

Colombian cyclist Einer Rubio withdrew from the Tour de France after suffering facial injuries from a collision with a support vehicle during Stage 19. The accident occurred while he was climbing towards Alpe d'Huez. Despite being 27th overall, the injuries forced him to leave the race prematurely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 23:16 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 23:16 IST
Einer Rubio's Tour de France Crash Brings an Early Exit
  • Country:
  • Colombia

In a disappointing turn of events at the Tour de France, Colombian cyclist Einer Rubio has been forced to withdraw due to facial injuries sustained in a crash. The incident took place on the climb to Alpe d'Huez during Stage 19 when Rubio collided with a UAE Team Emirates support vehicle.

Rubio, a talented member of the UAE Team Emirates-XRG, had been placed 27th in the overall standings. However, the severity of the injuries required him to abandon the race just kilometers from the stage's summit finish, a victory claimed by cyclist Tadej Pogacar.

Footage from the event highlighted the dramatic nature of the accident, showing the 28-year-old Rubio crashing at speed into the back of a support car that had suddenly stopped. The crash, which occurred on a flatter section of the course, ended Rubio's participation in this year's race.

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