In a disappointing turn of events at the Tour de France, Colombian cyclist Einer Rubio has been forced to withdraw due to facial injuries sustained in a crash. The incident took place on the climb to Alpe d'Huez during Stage 19 when Rubio collided with a UAE Team Emirates support vehicle.

Rubio, a talented member of the UAE Team Emirates-XRG, had been placed 27th in the overall standings. However, the severity of the injuries required him to abandon the race just kilometers from the stage's summit finish, a victory claimed by cyclist Tadej Pogacar.

Footage from the event highlighted the dramatic nature of the accident, showing the 28-year-old Rubio crashing at speed into the back of a support car that had suddenly stopped. The crash, which occurred on a flatter section of the course, ended Rubio's participation in this year's race.