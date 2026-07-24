Einer Rubio's Tour de France Crash Brings an Early Exit
Colombian cyclist Einer Rubio withdrew from the Tour de France after suffering facial injuries from a collision with a support vehicle during Stage 19. The accident occurred while he was climbing towards Alpe d'Huez. Despite being 27th overall, the injuries forced him to leave the race prematurely.
- Country:
- Colombia
In a disappointing turn of events at the Tour de France, Colombian cyclist Einer Rubio has been forced to withdraw due to facial injuries sustained in a crash. The incident took place on the climb to Alpe d'Huez during Stage 19 when Rubio collided with a UAE Team Emirates support vehicle.
Rubio, a talented member of the UAE Team Emirates-XRG, had been placed 27th in the overall standings. However, the severity of the injuries required him to abandon the race just kilometers from the stage's summit finish, a victory claimed by cyclist Tadej Pogacar.
Footage from the event highlighted the dramatic nature of the accident, showing the 28-year-old Rubio crashing at speed into the back of a support car that had suddenly stopped. The crash, which occurred on a flatter section of the course, ended Rubio's participation in this year's race.
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