America's Race to Break Free from China's Grip on Crucial Minerals

U.S. President Donald Trump's mission to eliminate reliance on Chinese critical minerals faces steep challenges, as domestic capacity remains insufficient. Trump has prioritized increasing U.S. mining and processing capacities, channeling significant funding into nearly 150 mineral companies to boost production.

By January 1, 2027, federal regulations mandate that the defense industry must cease purchasing certain critical minerals from nations like China and Russia. However, the supply gap remains wide, with American producers far from meeting demands. Efforts such as Trump's executive order limiting purchase waivers have compounded the urgency.

Despite initiatives like Project Vault and cooperation with nations such as South Korea and Japan, the slow development of U.S. refining capabilities hinders progress. Industry leaders voice concerns over necessary infrastructure, while current global price pressures, often attributed to Chinese subsidies, deter investment in domestic projects.