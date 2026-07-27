Connected Healthcare, Stronger Economies: OECD Maps the Future of Digital Health Reform

Digital health has transformed healthcare over the past two decades, but a new report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) argues that simply digitizing hospitals and clinics is no longer enough. The report finds that many healthcare systems still operate in isolation, preventing doctors, hospitals, laboratories, pharmacies and insurers from sharing patient information efficiently. This fragmentation reduces the value of billions of dollars invested in digital health infrastructure while creating higher costs, delays in treatment and poorer patient experiences. The OECD concludes that interoperability, the ability of different health information systems to exchange and use data securely, is now a strategic policy priority rather than just a technology issue. The report estimates that better interoperability could generate economic benefits equal to 2.7% to 6.6% of annual healthcare expenditure, making it one of the highest-value digital health investments available to governments.

Why Connected Healthcare Matters More Than Ever

The report highlights that disconnected healthcare systems create problems for both patients and healthcare providers. Medical records often remain trapped in separate software platforms, forcing patients to repeat their medical history and undergo duplicate diagnostic tests when visiting different healthcare facilities. Healthcare professionals spend valuable time searching for records or manually transferring information instead of treating patients, increasing administrative costs and reducing productivity.

The OECD argues that connected digital systems would allow healthcare providers to access complete patient histories quickly, improving diagnosis, reducing medical errors and enabling faster treatment. Better information sharing would also strengthen preventive care, chronic disease management and emergency response while supporting more efficient public health surveillance. As healthcare costs continue to rise because of ageing populations and growing demand for medical services, improving interoperability offers governments an opportunity to enhance healthcare quality without proportionally increasing public expenditure.

A New Policy Agenda for Governments and Development Partners

The report makes it clear that interoperability is not simply about buying better software. It requires coordinated national policies covering governance, legislation, cybersecurity, data standards, workforce training and institutional collaboration. Countries that continue investing in isolated digital projects without a national interoperability strategy risk creating increasingly expensive healthcare systems that still fail to deliver integrated care.

For policymakers, the report recommends establishing national interoperability frameworks, adopting internationally recognized health data standards and strengthening regulatory oversight to ensure secure information exchange across both public and private healthcare providers. It also calls for modernizing legacy digital systems that prevent information sharing and investing in healthcare workers' digital capabilities.

The findings are equally relevant for international development partners such as multilateral development banks, donor agencies and global health organizations. The OECD suggests that future digital health investments should move beyond financing electronic health records and digital equipment to supporting governance reforms, interoperability standards and long-term institutional capacity. Such an approach would improve the effectiveness of development financing while helping countries build more resilient and integrated healthcare systems.

Economic Opportunities and Business Challenges

The report presents interoperability as an economic growth opportunity rather than simply a healthcare reform. More efficient healthcare systems reduce waste, improve workforce productivity and help governments manage rising healthcare expenditure more effectively. Integrated health data can also support medical research, strengthen disease surveillance and improve national preparedness for future public health emergencies.

Private-sector stakeholders stand to benefit significantly from this transition. Healthcare technology companies, cloud service providers, cybersecurity firms, software developers, medical device manufacturers and digital health startups are likely to see growing demand for interoperable solutions that comply with international standards. Pharmaceutical companies and research organizations could also accelerate clinical research by accessing larger and better-connected health datasets.

However, the report warns that businesses relying on proprietary software that limits data sharing may face increasing regulatory pressure as governments promote open standards and competitive digital markets. Companies will also need to invest more heavily in cybersecurity, privacy protection and compliance as cross-platform data exchange expands.

Building the Foundation for Future Healthcare Innovation

The OECD argues that interoperability will determine how successfully countries adopt future healthcare technologies such as artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, precision medicine and digital therapeutics. These technologies require access to high-quality, standardized and connected health information to deliver reliable results. Fragmented datasets reduce the effectiveness of AI systems and limit innovation, even where significant investments have already been made in digital infrastructure.

Despite the availability of internationally recognized standards such as HL7 FHIR, SNOMED CT, ICD, LOINC, openEHR and OMOP, implementation remains inconsistent across countries because of legacy systems, fragmented governance, privacy concerns, limited digital skills and inadequate long-term funding. The OECD recommends a coordinated approach that combines common standards, strong governance, secure data-sharing frameworks, workforce development and sustained public investment.

The report concludes that the next phase of digital health will not be defined by how many hospitals use electronic records, but by how effectively those systems work together. Countries that prioritize interoperability today will be better positioned to improve patient care, reduce healthcare costs, strengthen public health resilience, support AI-driven innovation and maximize the returns on their digital health investments. Those that fail to connect fragmented systems risk higher public spending, slower innovation and missed opportunities to build more efficient, equitable and future-ready healthcare systems.