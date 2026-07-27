Marcos Jr. Tackles Corruption, Prioritizes Filipino People Over Family Ties

In a defining moment of his presidency, Filipino leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has drawn a clear line between family loyalty and his duty to the nation. Addressing Congress, he reaffirmed his commitment to the Filipino people by promising to advance his anti-corruption agenda, even as it implicates family members.

The initiative has placed his cousin, former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, in the political crosshairs. Accused in a high-profile corruption case involving flood-control project kickbacks, Romualdez has publicly denied any wrongdoing.

Simultaneously navigating political turbulence, economic hardships, and the enduring issue of South China Sea territorial disputes, Marcos asked for legislative support on tax relief to alleviate the burden of soaring consumer prices. Meanwhile, public trust continues to wane, with his approval ratings dipping as Filipinos call for transparency and economic reform.