Marcos Jr. Tackles Corruption, Prioritizes Filipino People Over Family Ties

In a bold statement, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. affirmed his commitment to fighting corruption, distancing himself from family ties. Allegations against his cousin, Martin Romualdez, mark a significant step in his anti-corruption campaign. Public discontent grows amid economic challenges, as Marcos pushes for accountability and tax relief measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 16:23 IST
Marcos Jr. Tackles Corruption, Prioritizes Filipino People Over Family Ties
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  • Country:
  • Philippines

In a defining moment of his presidency, Filipino leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has drawn a clear line between family loyalty and his duty to the nation. Addressing Congress, he reaffirmed his commitment to the Filipino people by promising to advance his anti-corruption agenda, even as it implicates family members.

The initiative has placed his cousin, former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, in the political crosshairs. Accused in a high-profile corruption case involving flood-control project kickbacks, Romualdez has publicly denied any wrongdoing.

Simultaneously navigating political turbulence, economic hardships, and the enduring issue of South China Sea territorial disputes, Marcos asked for legislative support on tax relief to alleviate the burden of soaring consumer prices. Meanwhile, public trust continues to wane, with his approval ratings dipping as Filipinos call for transparency and economic reform.

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