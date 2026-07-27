Can Southeast Asia Raise $2.1 Trillion to Unlock a Sustainable Blue Economy Before 2030?

A report prepared by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) argues that Southeast Asia's oceans are no longer just environmental assets but strategic economic resources that will shape the region's future growth. Home to some of the world's richest marine biodiversity, the region depends heavily on fisheries, aquaculture, tourism, shipping, ports, offshore energy, and coastal industries for jobs, trade, food security, and livelihoods. Yet these resources face mounting threats from pollution, overfishing, habitat destruction, and climate change. According to the report, achieving a sustainable blue economy will require around $2.1 trillion in investment by 2030, making financing, not policy ambition, the biggest challenge for governments. The report presents a clear message for policymakers, development partners, and investors: protecting oceans and expanding sustainable marine industries must become an economic priority rather than simply an environmental objective.

Blue Economy Can Become Southeast Asia's Next Growth Engine

The OECD highlights that Southeast Asia possesses enormous untapped economic potential in its marine economy. While traditional sectors such as fisheries, aquaculture, shipping, tourism, and offshore oil and gas continue to support millions of jobs, newer industries including offshore renewable energy, marine biotechnology, sustainable aquaculture, and blue carbon projects could become major drivers of future growth. However, much of the region's marine economy still relies on low-productivity activities with limited value addition. Several countries remain heavily dependent on offshore fossil fuel production, creating long-term risks as the global economy shifts toward cleaner energy. The report argues that governments should modernize marine industries, encourage innovation, and promote higher-value ocean-based businesses that create quality employment while reducing environmental pressures. Diversifying the blue economy would also strengthen export competitiveness and improve resilience against future economic shocks.

Environmental Losses Are Becoming Economic Losses

One of the report's strongest findings is that environmental degradation is already affecting economic performance. Southeast Asia continues to experience overfishing, illegal fishing, coral reef degradation, mangrove destruction, coastal pollution, and rising volumes of marine plastic waste. Climate change is worsening these challenges through rising sea levels, stronger storms, coastal erosion, and warmer oceans. These environmental pressures reduce fish stocks, damage tourism destinations, increase disaster recovery costs, and threaten the livelihoods of coastal communities. The OECD argues that investing in ecosystem restoration, sustainable fisheries, coastal protection, and marine conservation should be viewed as investments in economic stability rather than environmental spending. Healthy marine ecosystems improve food security, strengthen disaster resilience, support tourism, and reduce long-term public expenditure associated with climate-related damage.

Development Finance Alone Cannot Close the Funding Gap

The report makes it clear that governments cannot finance this transition alone. Although ocean-related Official Development Assistance (ODA) averaged about $680 million annually during 2022–2023, this represents only a small fraction of the estimated $2.1 trillion investment needed by 2030. The OECD therefore recommends shifting development finance from being primarily a funding source to becoming a catalyst for larger investments. Multilateral development banks, bilateral donors, and international financial institutions should focus on strengthening governance, preparing bankable projects, improving technical capacity, and reducing investment risks. The report also encourages wider use of innovative financing mechanisms such as blended finance, blue bonds, debt-for-nature swaps, blue carbon markets, sustainability-linked financing, and climate insurance. These instruments can help attract commercial capital while supporting environmental and development goals.

Governments and Businesses Must Build the Blue Economy Together

The report concludes that stronger collaboration between governments, development partners, and the private sector will determine whether Southeast Asia successfully develops a sustainable blue economy. Governments should integrate blue economy priorities into national development plans, improve public financial management, strengthen regulations, build reliable ocean data systems, and create investment-friendly policies that encourage long-term private participation. Development partners should prioritize policy reforms, institutional strengthening, and technical assistance that mobilize larger pools of investment rather than relying only on grants. For private-sector stakeholders, significant opportunities are emerging in offshore renewable energy, resilient ports, wastewater treatment, sustainable fisheries, marine biotechnology, circular economy solutions, and climate-resilient coastal infrastructure. However, investors also face risks from regulatory uncertainty, fragmented governance, and limited pipelines of investment-ready projects. Addressing these barriers will be essential for unlocking large-scale private investment.

The OECD concludes that Southeast Asia's blue economy represents one of the region's greatest long-term development opportunities. Successfully mobilizing $2.1 trillion by 2030 will require governments to strengthen policies, international development partners to leverage financing more strategically, and private investors to view sustainable marine industries as future growth markets. If these stakeholders act together, the region can protect its marine ecosystems while creating new jobs, strengthening food security, improving climate resilience, and building a more sustainable and competitive economy for decades to come.