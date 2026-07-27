China and Brazil: Strategic Coordination and Future Trade Enhancements

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva discussed strengthening bilateral and multilateral strategic coordination. They also focused on advancing talks for a potential trade deal between China and South America's Mercosur bloc. The leaders emphasized cooperation in strategic areas like artificial intelligence and mineral processing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 16:16 IST
China and Brazil: Strategic Coordination and Future Trade Enhancements
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed China's support for Brazil in "rejecting external interference" during a phone call with Brazilian President Lula da Silva, as reported by Xinhua News Agency.

President Lula shared via social media that both leaders are committed to advancing negotiations for a possible trade agreement between China and the Mercosur bloc, comprising Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The prospective deal aims to incorporate essential flexibilities, aligning with Brazil's goal to diversify its trade partnerships.

The Brazilian leader also highlighted their joint ambition to deepen cooperation in strategic domains, including high-tech sectors such as artificial intelligence, satellite development, and the processing of critical minerals. This cooperation would potentially expand trade in fertilizers as well.

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