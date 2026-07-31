Tesla weighs sale of China business to pave way for potential SpaceX merger, WSJ reports

​Tesla ​executives ‌have been ​told to prepare ‌for a separation of its China ‌business ahead of potential ‌merger with SpaceX, the Wall ⁠Street ​Journal reported ⁠on Thursday, citing a ⁠person familiar with ​the talks.

Tesla and ⁠SpaceX could not ⁠be ​immediately reached for comment outside ⁠regular business hours.