Tesla weighs sale of China business to pave way for potential SpaceX merger, WSJ reports

Tesla executives have been instructed to prepare for a potential separation of its China business ahead of a potential merger with SpaceX.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 06:42 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 06:42 IST
Tesla weighs sale of China business to pave way for potential SpaceX merger, WSJ reports
Elon Musk
  • Country:
  • United States

​Tesla ​executives ‌have been ​told to prepare ‌for a separation of its China ‌business ahead of potential ‌merger with SpaceX, the Wall ⁠Street ​Journal reported ⁠on Thursday, citing a ⁠person familiar with ​the talks.

Tesla and ⁠SpaceX could not ⁠be ​immediately reached for comment outside ⁠regular business hours.

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