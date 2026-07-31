Tesla weighs sale of China business to pave way for potential SpaceX merger, WSJ reports
Tesla executives have been instructed to prepare for a potential separation of its China business ahead of a potential merger with SpaceX.
- Country:
- United States
Tesla executives have been told to prepare for a separation of its China business ahead of potential merger with SpaceX, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the talks.
Tesla and SpaceX could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular business hours.