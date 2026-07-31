Trump's Push to Curb U.S. E-Waste Exports and Boost Domestic Recycling

President Donald Trump signed an order to block U.S. exports of electronic waste filled with critical minerals, aiming to enhance domestic recycling and reduce dependency on China. The measure targets e-waste containing valuable elements like tungsten and black mass, which can be recycled by local facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2026 02:35 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 02:35 IST
Trump's Push to Curb U.S. E-Waste Exports and Boost Domestic Recycling
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move to bolster domestic recycling efforts, U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to curb the exportation of electronic waste containing critical minerals. This decision, aimed at reducing reliance on China for such materials, involves enabling federal officials to block overseas shipments of these valuable resources.

The new policy empowers the Commerce Department to create rules preventing the common practice of exporting e-waste. Its ultimate goal is to redirect materials like tungsten and black mass to recycling operations on American soil, thereby strengthening national security and addressing industry complaints over unfair competition abroad.

The U.S. currently exports nearly 33,000 metric tons of e-waste monthly. This practice has been a concern for the domestic recycling industry, which argues that keeping these materials in the country could support Washington's mineral production goals and reduce the need for unpopular new mining projects.

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