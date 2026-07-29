Audi Workers Protest Against Potential Neckarsulm Plant Closure

A large demonstration unfolded on Wednesday as thousands of Audi workers voiced their discontent over the potential closure of the Neckarsulm plant, amid broader restructuring plans by parent company Volkswagen. This comes at a time when the auto industry in Germany faces severe challenges with job cuts and rising competition.

The protest in Neckarsulm, joined by 6,000 people, highlighted workers' fears over job security and the future of the plant. Concerns were echoed by local officials and workers who demanded clear communication from Volkswagen. CEO Oliver Blume has identified the plant as at risk of closure if alternative solutions aren't found by 2030.

Amid ongoing discussions with labor representatives, possibilities for the site's future include defense partnerships and producing Chinese models in Germany. The looming threat of job cuts, further exacerbated by international tariffs, calls for decisive actions to prevent significant economic consequences for the local community and industry.