BMW's Bold Overhaul Amid Tumbling Profits and Intense Competition

BMW announced plans to revisit its previously 'untouchable' working practices after posting a 35% drop in second-quarter pretax profit. This comes amid rising pressures within Germany's auto industry, with sales plummeting in China and confidence dwindling due to Middle Eastern conflicts.

New CEO Milan Nedeljkovic expressed dissatisfaction with the current results, as the company's earnings reveal the need for restructuring, a sentiment echoed by other German automakers such as Porsche and Volkswagen. BMW intends to streamline operations through a voluntary severance program and reassesses core processes to maintain competitiveness.

With a global sales dip of 5%, BMW confronts stiff competition from Chinese automakers, aiming to keep its offerings appealing despite the evolving auto market dynamics. The company plans to cut 8,000 jobs and potentially scale down its product portfolio to adapt to regional differences in electric vehicle adoption.