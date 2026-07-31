PRESS DIGEST-British Business - July 31
Top business stories include a potential UEFA boycott of Fifa tournaments, job cuts at Jaguar Land Rover and BP, and cost-cutting measures at Lloyds Banking Group and Santander.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. The Times
- England and the other European members of UEFA will boycott Fifa tournaments if Gianni Infantino goes ahead with his plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors. - Santander is facing legal action from staff after a backlash against its attempt to get its new TSB workforce into the office three days a week.
The Guardian - Lloyds Banking Group will cut another £2 billion ($2.69 billion) of costs as part of a four-year plan under which its chief executive will use new tech and AI to drive growth.
The Telegraph - Jaguar Land Rover is cutting hundreds of jobs after last year’s crippling cyber attack.
- BP plans to cut about 700 of its non-frontline global workforce as the oil major sharpens its operational focus to bolster profits and returns. Sky News
- The financier who backed the takeover of Newcastle United Football Club alongside Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund is in talks to buy a minority stake in West Ham United, the newly relegated Championship club. ($1 = 0.7437 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
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