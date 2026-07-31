PRESS DIGEST-British Business - July 31

Top business stories include a potential UEFA boycott of Fifa tournaments, job cuts at Jaguar Land Rover and BP, and cost-cutting measures at Lloyds Banking Group and Santander.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 09:19 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 09:19 IST
PRESS DIGEST-British Business - July 31
Gianni Infantino
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The following are the top stories on ​the business pages of ​British newspapers. Reuters has ‌not ​verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. The Times

- England and ‌the other European members of UEFA will boycott Fifa tournaments if Gianni Infantino goes ahead with his plan to sell stakes in ‌the World Cup to private investors. - Santander is facing legal ‌action from staff after a backlash against its attempt to get its new TSB workforce into the office three days a week.

The Guardian - Lloyds ⁠Banking ​Group will ⁠cut another £2 billion ($2.69 billion) of costs as part of a four-year plan under ⁠which its chief executive will use new tech and AI to ​drive growth.

The Telegraph - Jaguar Land Rover is cutting hundreds of ⁠jobs after last year’s crippling cyber attack.

- BP plans to cut about 700 ⁠of ​its non-frontline global workforce as the oil major sharpens its operational focus to bolster profits and returns. Sky News

- ⁠The financier who backed the takeover of Newcastle United Football Club alongside ⁠Saudi Arabia's ⁠sovereign wealth fund is in talks to buy a minority stake in West Ham United, ‌the newly ‌relegated Championship club. ($1 = 0.7437 pounds) (Compiled ​by Bengaluru newsroom)

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