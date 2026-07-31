Soccer-FIFA to proceed with consultation process over stake sale plans
FIFA will proceed with its consultation process for a proposed sale of a stake in its tournament business, despite a fierce backlash from UEFA and incorrect media reports.
- Country:
- Switzerland
FIFA will move forward with its consultation process for a proposed sale of a stake in its tournament business - including the World Cup, the world soccer governing body said on Friday despite fierce backlash led by UEFA.
"Our planned consultation process was disrupted by incorrect media reports. We will proceed with this consultation process to ensure that each MA has the ability to express its vote based on facts," FIFA said in a statement.
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