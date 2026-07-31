Soccer-FIFA to proceed with consultation process over stake sale plans

FIFA ​will move ​forward with ‌its consultation ​process for a proposed ‌sale of a stake in its tournament business - including the World ‌Cup, the world soccer ‌governing body said on Friday despite fierce backlash led by ⁠UEFA.

"Our ​planned ⁠consultation process was disrupted by incorrect ⁠media reports. We will proceed ​with this consultation process to ⁠ensure that each MA has ⁠the ​ability to express its vote based on facts," ⁠FIFA said in a statement.