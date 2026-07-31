Migrant deaths rise to 18 in massive crossing into Spain's Ceuta from Morocco

At least 18 people died attempting to enter the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in North Africa on Thursday, as 2,000-3,000 migrants rushed across the border from Morocco.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 11:53 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 11:53 IST
Migrant deaths rise to 18 in massive crossing into Spain's Ceuta from Morocco
  • Country:
  • Spain

The ​number of people ​who died ‌on Thursday trying ​to enter the Spanish enclave of Ceuta ‌in North Africa rose to 18, as migrants rushed by sea and land from Morocco, a ‌Spanish Interior Ministry spokesperson said on Friday. Spanish ‌state television TVE said between 2,000 and 3,000 people crossed into Ceuta on Thursday. Most ⁠of ​those who succeeded ⁠in crossing appeared to have done so before ⁠midday, according to residents of the Moroccan ​city of Fnideq.

Spain sent military and police ⁠reinforcements to Ceuta on Thursday after the surge. Ceuta, ⁠along ​with Melilla, another Spanish autonomous city in northern Morocco, represents the European ⁠Union's only land border with Africa. Both cities periodically ⁠experience ⁠surges in attempted crossings by migrants seeking to reach Europe.

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