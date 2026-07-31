Migrant deaths rise to 18 in massive crossing into Spain's Ceuta from Morocco

The ​number of people ​who died ‌on Thursday trying ​to enter the Spanish enclave of Ceuta ‌in North Africa rose to 18, as migrants rushed by sea and land from Morocco, a ‌Spanish Interior Ministry spokesperson said on Friday. Spanish ‌state television TVE said between 2,000 and 3,000 people crossed into Ceuta on Thursday. Most ⁠of ​those who succeeded ⁠in crossing appeared to have done so before ⁠midday, according to residents of the Moroccan ​city of Fnideq.

Spain sent military and police ⁠reinforcements to Ceuta on Thursday after the surge. Ceuta, ⁠along ​with Melilla, another Spanish autonomous city in northern Morocco, represents the European ⁠Union's only land border with Africa. Both cities periodically ⁠experience ⁠surges in attempted crossings by migrants seeking to reach Europe.