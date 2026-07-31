Commerzbank to resume talks with UniCredit, Handelsblatt reports

Commerzbank's ‌CEO Bettina Orlopp ​has told employees that ‌there will be further talks with UniCredit about a potential ‌tie-up, according to Handelsblatt on Friday.

The ‌announcement, made to staff on the bank's intranet, marks a ⁠significant ​turn ⁠in the months-long wrangling over control ⁠of one of Germany's ​largest lenders. "Over the coming weeks ⁠and months, Commerzbank and UniCredit will ⁠hold ​talks to determine, step by step, ⁠how we will proceed," Orlopp told ⁠employees ⁠in the internal post on Thursday.