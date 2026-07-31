Commerzbank to resume talks with UniCredit, Handelsblatt reports
Commerzbank's CEO Bettina Orlopp has announced further talks with UniCredit on a potential tie-up, marking a significant turn in the months-long wrangling over control of Germany's largest lender.
- Country:
- Germany
Commerzbank's CEO Bettina Orlopp has told employees that there will be further talks with UniCredit about a potential tie-up, according to Handelsblatt on Friday.
The announcement, made to staff on the bank's intranet, marks a significant turn in the months-long wrangling over control of one of Germany's largest lenders. "Over the coming weeks and months, Commerzbank and UniCredit will hold talks to determine, step by step, how we will proceed," Orlopp told employees in the internal post on Thursday.