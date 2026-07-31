Commerzbank to resume talks with UniCredit, Handelsblatt reports

Commerzbank's CEO Bettina Orlopp has announced further talks with UniCredit on a potential tie-up, marking a significant turn in the months-long wrangling over control of Germany's largest lender.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 12:17 IST
Commerzbank to resume talks with UniCredit, Handelsblatt reports
  • Country:
  • Germany

​Commerzbank's CEO Bettina Orlopp has told ‌employees that there will be further talks with UniCredit about ‌a potential tie-up, according to ‌Handelsblatt on Friday. The announcement, made to staff on the bank's ⁠intranet, ​marks ⁠a significant turn in the months-long wrangling ⁠over control of one of ​Germany's largest lenders. "Over the coming ⁠weeks and months, Commerzbank and ⁠UniCredit will ​hold talks to determine, step by step, ⁠how we will proceed," Orlopp told ⁠employees ⁠in the internal post on Thursday.

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