Commerzbank to resume talks with UniCredit, Handelsblatt reports

​Commerzbank's CEO Bettina Orlopp has told ‌employees that there will be further talks with UniCredit about ‌a potential tie-up, according to ‌Handelsblatt on Friday. The announcement, made to staff on the bank's ⁠intranet, ​marks ⁠a significant turn in the months-long wrangling ⁠over control of one of ​Germany's largest lenders. "Over the coming ⁠weeks and months, Commerzbank and ⁠UniCredit will ​hold talks to determine, step by step, ⁠how we will proceed," Orlopp told ⁠employees ⁠in the internal post on Thursday.