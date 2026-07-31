IAEA warns of growing risks around Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has raised fresh concerns over nuclear safety at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), citing increased military activity near the facility and the nearby city of Enerhodar, where many plant workers live.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said recent security challenges, including internet and water supply disruptions, are making it harder to maintain safe operations at Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

Internet and water disruptions add to concerns

The ZNPP experienced a two-day internet outage beginning at midday on Monday, marking the longest communications disruption since the IAEA established a continuous presence at the site nearly four years ago. The cause of the outage has not yet been determined.

The plant is also dealing with ongoing water supply difficulties following disruptions reported last week. Groundwater wells continue to provide enough water for essential nuclear safety and security functions, although the situation remains under close observation. Grossi said the combination of military activity, communication failures and infrastructure challenges places additional pressure on staff already working under difficult conditions.

IAEA stresses importance of safety principles

The agency reiterated the need to uphold its Seven Indispensable Pillars for nuclear safety and security during armed conflict. These principles include ensuring that operating personnel can perform their duties and make safety-related decisions without interference or undue pressure.

Grossi said maintaining safe working conditions for plant personnel remains essential to preventing nuclear accidents and protecting both workers and surrounding communities.

Military activity reported near other nuclear sites

IAEA monitoring teams also recorded military activity near other nuclear facilities across Ukraine.

One operating nuclear power plant reported the disconnection of a power line after detecting a cruise missile and a drone within its monitoring area. At the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, air raid alerts were reported almost daily, while monitoring systems detected four drones over separate incidents during the past week.

The South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant also continued to report frequent air raid alarms and detected two drones near the site late last week.

Grossi said these repeated incidents highlight the need for maximum restraint and strict respect for the basic principles designed to protect nuclear facilities during armed conflict.

Assistance to Ukraine continues

Alongside its monitoring work, the IAEA continues supplying equipment to strengthen nuclear safety and security across Ukraine.

Recent deliveries included a mobile whole-body radiation counting system for Energoatom's Emergency and Technical Centre and flashlights for the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology. The equipment was provided with financial support from Norway and the United Kingdom.

Since the conflict began, the IAEA has coordinated more than 240 deliveries of emergency equipment, supporting nearly 50 organisations involved in nuclear safety across Ukraine.

Grossi said the agency will continue responding to Ukraine's requests for assistance with support from Member States and the European Union.