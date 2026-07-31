Romanian healthcare workers end strike over pay, staffing

Romanian healthcare ​workers ended a nationwide ​strike on Friday ‌as the ​country's caretaker government approved new hires in short-staffed state ‌hospitals. About two-third of doctors, nurses and other health workers at 400 hospitals across the country went on ‌strike for the first time in a decade ‌on Tuesday, protesting over job freezes and a bill on public sector wages that seeks to unify the pay ⁠system across ​state institutions ⁠and eliminate dozens of bonuses from 2027.

The bill is a ⁠key reform that Romania must approve by end-August or ​risk losing nearly €800 million ($920 million) in EU funds. Romanian ⁠lawmakers approved earlier this week a series of other reforms ⁠that ​will unlock billions of euros in EU grants, but had yet to agree on ⁠the public sector wage bill.

Parties are deadlocked over a ⁠new ⁠government after a broad pro-European coalition government collapsed three months ago. ($1 = 0.8699 euros)