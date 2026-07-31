US Treasury informed banks that it may intervene in yen, source says
The US Treasury has warned banks it may intervene in the yen market on Friday, amid a significant weekly rise in the currency's value against the dollar.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Treasury has informed a number of banks that it may intervene in the yen market on Friday and that they should "stand ready for future action," a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The notice to banks, channeled through the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, comes a day after Japanese authorities stepped in to prop up the yen, setting the currency up for its biggest weekly rise since February, pulling it off of four-decade lows against the dollar.
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