US Treasury informed banks that it may intervene in yen, source says

The ​U.S. ​Treasury has ‌informed a ​number of banks that it ‌may intervene in the yen market on Friday and that they ‌should "stand ready for future ‌action," a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The notice ⁠to ​banks, ⁠channeled through the Federal Reserve Bank ⁠of New York, comes a ​day after Japanese authorities stepped in ⁠to prop up the ⁠yen, ​setting the currency up for its biggest weekly ⁠rise since February, pulling it ⁠off ⁠of four-decade lows against the dollar.