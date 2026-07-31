US Treasury informed banks that it may intervene in yen, source says

The US Treasury has warned banks it may intervene in the yen market on Friday, amid a significant weekly rise in the currency's value against the dollar.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 19:08 IST
US Treasury informed banks that it may intervene in yen, source says
  • Country:
  • United States

The ​U.S. ​Treasury has ‌informed a ​number of banks that it ‌may intervene in the yen market on Friday and that they ‌should "stand ready for future ‌action," a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The notice ⁠to ​banks, ⁠channeled through the Federal Reserve Bank ⁠of New York, comes a ​day after Japanese authorities stepped in ⁠to prop up the ⁠yen, ​setting the currency up for its biggest weekly ⁠rise since February, pulling it ⁠off ⁠of four-decade lows against the dollar.

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