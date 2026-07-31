US Treasury informed banks that it may intervene in Japan's yen, source says

The U.S. Treasury has informed a number of banks that it may intervene in the Japanese yen ‌market on Friday and that they should "stand ready for future action," a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. The notice to banks, channeled through the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, ‌comes a day after Japanese authorities stepped in to prop up the yen, ‌setting the currency up for its biggest weekly rise since February, pulling it off of four-decade lows against the dollar. News of the potential intervention by the U.S. Treasury pushed the yen higher against the ⁠dollar. ​It last traded ⁠at 159.61 to the dollar, up 0.06% on the day. On Thursday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told ⁠Fox Business Network that the yen "seems very undervalued to me" and that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae ​Takaichi was enacting "strong policies" that would help Japan's economic fundamentals. Bessent added that "we think excess ⁠volatility in the yen isn't healthy" and that the yen has "substantially overshot what would be called an ⁠equilibrium ​price." The last time that the U.S. Treasury intervened to prop up Japan's yen was in 2011 as part of a coordinated action by G7 countries to stabilize ⁠the currency after a devastating earthquake and tsunami rocked Japan. The Treasury last fall intervened ⁠to prop up ⁠Argentina's peso market ahead of parliamentary elections and provided President Javier Milei's government with a $20 billion currency swap line to help stabilize the ‌currency and ‌Argentina's dollar bonds.