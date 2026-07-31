​British ​finance minister ‌John Healey said ​on Friday he was proud ‌that English and European soccer authorities had galvanised the opposition ‌to FIFA's plans to sell ‌a stake in the World Cup, a proposal that he ⁠said ​now appeared ⁠to be collapsing.

"I think FIFA's plans ⁠are falling apart, and ​I'm dead proud ... that the ⁠FA and UEFA have lead ⁠the ​charge against the idea the World Cup's for ⁠sale," Healey told reporters. "I want ⁠to ⁠see these plans put to one side."