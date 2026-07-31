UK finance minister says FIFA's World Cup sale plan is collapsing
British finance minister John Healey claims FIFA's plans to sell a stake in the World Cup are collapsing, thanks to opposition led by the FA and UEFA.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British finance minister John Healey said on Friday he was proud that English and European soccer authorities had galvanised the opposition to FIFA's plans to sell a stake in the World Cup, a proposal that he said now appeared to be collapsing.
"I think FIFA's plans are falling apart, and I'm dead proud ... that the FA and UEFA have lead the charge against the idea the World Cup's for sale," Healey told reporters. "I want to see these plans put to one side."
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