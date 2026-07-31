UK finance minister says FIFA's World Cup sale plan is collapsing

British finance minister John Healey claims FIFA's plans to sell a stake in the World Cup are collapsing, thanks to opposition led by the FA and UEFA.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 17:43 IST
UK finance minister says FIFA's World Cup sale plan is collapsing
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

​British ​finance minister ‌John Healey said ​on Friday he was proud ‌that English and European soccer authorities had galvanised the opposition ‌to FIFA's plans to sell ‌a stake in the World Cup, a proposal that he ⁠said ​now appeared ⁠to be collapsing.

"I think FIFA's plans ⁠are falling apart, and ​I'm dead proud ... that the ⁠FA and UEFA have lead ⁠the ​charge against the idea the World Cup's for ⁠sale," Healey told reporters. "I want ⁠to ⁠see these plans put to one side."

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