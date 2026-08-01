White House official says no weaponized drones seized during FIFA World Cup

US authorities recovered 700 drones at World Cup venues, but none were found to be weaponized, with incidents attributed to hobbyists unaware of flight restrictions rather than criminal actions.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2026 01:21 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 01:21 IST
White House official says no weaponized drones seized during FIFA World Cup
  • Country:
  • United States

A White House ​official said on Friday that ‌no weaponized ​drones were seized among 700 drones recovered at U.S. FIFA World Cup venues and fan zones. "No ‌weaponized drones were seized," White House Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism Sebastian Gorka told reporters at a drone industry conference in ‌Washington, D.C. He said the incidents involved hobbyists and others who were ‌unaware of flight restrictions imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration, rather than criminal actions.

"They're just doing things that are dumb, but that we have to mitigate," Gorka said. Gorka said the ⁠Trump administration ​recently held a ⁠meeting of senior officials on the severity of potential drone threats.

"We have to know what ⁠is flying," Gorka said, adding that software solutions are key to keeping drones out ​of prohibited airspace. On World Cup match days, all aircraft operations, including ⁠drones, were prohibited within a radius of three nautical miles and up to 3,000 feet (914 meters) ⁠above ​ground level around the soccer stadiums unless specifically authorized by air traffic controllers.

The FAA imposed temporary flight restrictions to bar drones around World ⁠Cup sites. At fan gatherings, drones were barred within a one-nautical-mile radius and ⁠up to 1,000 ⁠feet above ground level. Gorka said the Homeland Security Department plans to release a report on counter-drone efforts during the ‌World Cup.

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