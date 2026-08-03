Sandoz agrees $450 mln settlement with 43 US states over antitrust claims

Sandoz has agreed to a $450 million settlement with 43 US states and territories to resolve allegations of anti-competitive conduct in the US generic medicine market.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 11:10 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 11:10 IST
Sandoz agrees $450 mln settlement with 43 US states over antitrust claims
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Swiss ​generic drugmaker ​Sandoz said on ‌Monday that ​it has entered into a $450 ‌million settlement agreement with 43 U.S. states and territories to resolve litigations concerning ‌alleged anti-competitive conduct in the U.S. ‌market for generic medicines. Under the agreement, the firm's U.S subsidiary is to ⁠pay ​a total ⁠of $400 million over seven years starting ⁠from 2027, with an additional payment ​of approximately $50 million to states that settled ⁠earlier, Sandoz said.

Neither settlement contains ⁠an ​admission of wrongdoing by Sandoz US, the company added. "These settlements ⁠do not affect full-year 2026 guidance ⁠or the ⁠Sandoz mid-term outlook," it added.

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