Sandoz agrees $450 mln settlement with 43 US states over antitrust claims
Sandoz has agreed to a $450 million settlement with 43 US states and territories to resolve allegations of anti-competitive conduct in the US generic medicine market.
- Country:
- United States
Swiss generic drugmaker Sandoz said on Monday that it has entered into a $450 million settlement agreement with 43 U.S. states and territories to resolve litigations concerning alleged anti-competitive conduct in the U.S. market for generic medicines. Under the agreement, the firm's U.S subsidiary is to pay a total of $400 million over seven years starting from 2027, with an additional payment of approximately $50 million to states that settled earlier, Sandoz said.
Neither settlement contains an admission of wrongdoing by Sandoz US, the company added. "These settlements do not affect full-year 2026 guidance or the Sandoz mid-term outlook," it added.
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