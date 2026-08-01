Turkey, Iraq sign one-year oil pipeline deal, Turkish energy minister says

Turkey and Iraq have signed a one-year agreement to ensure the effective use of a crude oil pipeline between the two countries, with a daily capacity of 750,000 barrels.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 17:44 IST
Turkey, Iraq sign one-year oil pipeline deal, Turkish energy minister says
  • Country:
  • Turkey and Iraq

​Turkey and ‌Iraq signed ​a one-year agreement ‌to ensure effective use of the crude oil pipeline ‌between the two ‌countries, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayaktar said ⁠on ​Saturday.

"While ⁠our efforts continue toward ⁠a new long-term agreement for ​this pipeline... we have ⁠implemented this transit arrangement ⁠covering ​a daily capacity of 750,000 ⁠barrels," the minister said on ⁠X.

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