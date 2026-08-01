Turkey, Iraq sign one-year oil pipeline deal, Turkish energy minister says
Turkey and Iraq have signed a one-year agreement to ensure the effective use of a crude oil pipeline between the two countries, with a daily capacity of 750,000 barrels.
- Country:
- Turkey and Iraq
Turkey and Iraq signed a one-year agreement to ensure effective use of the crude oil pipeline between the two countries, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayaktar said on Saturday.
"While our efforts continue toward a new long-term agreement for this pipeline... we have implemented this transit arrangement covering a daily capacity of 750,000 barrels," the minister said on X.
ALSO READ
-
Fire at fuel depot outside Erbil stops operations at a refinery
-
Trump says US has not agreed to Ukraine building Patriot missiles
-
Trump hails Gaza deal, while Hamas and Israeli officials see hurdles
-
Trump says Israel 'very happy' with Gaza disarmament agreement
-
Trump says Israel 'very happy' with Gaza disarmament agreement