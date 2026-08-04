South Korea's Lee calls heatwave a national disaster as deaths rise to 19

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has declared a national disaster due to a record heatwave, urging authorities to take measures to protect citizens and redesign the disaster response system.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 14:36 IST
South Korea's Lee calls heatwave a national disaster as deaths rise to 19
Lee Jae Myung
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung urged on Tuesday authorities to step up support for people affected by a record heatwave in the country, calling it a national disaster after scorching conditions were blamed for 19 deaths.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting, Lee ordered officials ‌to take necessary measures to protect the daily lives of people and inspect power systems as demand for air conditioning surges. "An even ‌greater concern is that abnormal weather conditions make it highly likely that extreme weather will continue for a considerable period," said Lee, whowants a major redesign of the disaster response system to cope with the hazardous conditions.

The nation's weather agency said Yangsan, a southeastern inland city sitting in a basin, recorded a temperature of 42.5 degrees ⁠Celsius (108.5 degrees ​Fahrenheit) on Sunday, the highest temperature measured ⁠in 122 years of weather observations. The Korea Meteorological Administration also issued its first-ever heatwave warning for parts of Seoul and neighbouring Gyeonggi on Monday, extending this to all ⁠of the capital on Tuesday.

A heatwave alert advises people to suspend outdoor activities such as farming, sports and work on construction sites. "I have never felt heat like ​this so far here," said Cho Sang-yeon, who has lived for nearly 20 years in a jjokbang village, an area of ⁠cheaper single-room housing in western Seoul's Yeongdeungpo district.

Some residents have been moved to government-provided temporary housing equipped with air conditioning, though many homeless people also live in the area. "I ⁠feel ​sorry to see homeless people who are suffering from the heat on the street," said resident Son Ki-young.

Firefighters and other officials had been spraying water on roads in the area and checking on vulnerable residents for heat-related illnesses, said Jun Hong-cheol, an official at Yeongdeungpo ⁠Fire Station. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Tuesday that the death toll from the heatwave has risen to 19, including ⁠13 people aged 80 or ⁠above. Since May 15, 2,025 people have suffered heat-related illnesses nationwide, according to data from the weather agency. Two baseball games scheduled for Tuesday in Seoul and Gwangju were cancelled because of the extreme heat, ‌according to the Korea Baseball ‌Organization's website.

TRENDING

1
Young South Koreans look for jobs in Japan as they struggle to find work at home​

Young South Koreans look for jobs in Japan as they struggle to find work at ...

South Korea
2
Mexico's Pemex completes closure of Krem-1 well months after accident

Mexico's Pemex completes closure of Krem-1 well months after accident

Mexico
3
Two tankers with Saudi oil exit Red Sea over weekend, data shows

Two tankers with Saudi oil exit Red Sea over weekend, data shows

Yemen
4
Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Egypt, GFZ says

Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Egypt, GFZ says

Egypt

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Rising Urban Heat Could Shrink South Asia's Economy Without Urgent Climate Action: World Bank

Why Bangladesh's Green Economy Needs Better Skills Before It Can Deliver Climate Goals

Can Commodity Booms Hurt Growth? IMF Research Reveals the Productivity Paradox in Chile

Mauritania's IMF-Backed Debt Strategy Signals a New Era of Fiscal Resilience and Risk Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026