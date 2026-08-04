PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - August 4

Revolut founder Nik Storonsky is being sued for €17.5 million by a luxury yacht broker over a €350 million superyacht purchase allegedly made without paying commission.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 10:58 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 10:58 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - August 4
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The following are the top ​stories in the ​Financial Times. Reuters ‌has not ​verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines Revolut ‌chief Nik Storonsky sued by broker over 350 million euro superyacht

Offshore firm Mourant sells stake in private ‌equity rush for legal deals Diamond industry misjudged threat ‌of lab-grown gems, says Anglo American CEO Overview Revolut founder Nik Storonsky is being sued for 17.5 million euro ($20.14 million) ⁠by ​one of ⁠the world's top luxury yacht brokers, which claims that he ⁠went "behind its back" to avoid paying commission on a ​350 million euro ($402.78 million)superyacht.

Offshore law firm Mourant has ⁠sold a minority stake to private equity group MML in ⁠the ​latest sign of rising private capital interest in the legal sector. De Beers and the ⁠diamond industry misjudged the threat from lab-grown gems, which ⁠have ⁠shaken up the market for the natural stones, according to Anglo American boss ‌Duncan ‌Wanblad.

($1 = 0.8690 euros) (Compiled by ​Bengaluru newsroom)

TRENDING

1
Young South Koreans look for jobs in Japan as they struggle to find work at home​

Young South Koreans look for jobs in Japan as they struggle to find work at ...

South Korea
2
Mexico's Pemex completes closure of Krem-1 well months after accident

Mexico's Pemex completes closure of Krem-1 well months after accident

Mexico
3
Two tankers with Saudi oil exit Red Sea over weekend, data shows

Two tankers with Saudi oil exit Red Sea over weekend, data shows

Yemen
4
Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Egypt, GFZ says

Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Egypt, GFZ says

Egypt

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

No Power, No Data, No Impact: The Hard Limits of Africa’s AI Ambition

Can Financial Independence Break the Cycle of Child Marriage?

Uzbekistan Is Decoupling Growth From Emissions: Can Its Cities Keep Up?

Europe Is Chasing Advanced Tech While Millions Still Lack the Basics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026