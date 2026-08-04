The following are the top ​stories in the ​Financial Times. Reuters ‌has not ​verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines Revolut ‌chief Nik Storonsky sued by broker over 350 million euro superyacht

Offshore firm Mourant sells stake in private ‌equity rush for legal deals Diamond industry misjudged threat ‌of lab-grown gems, says Anglo American CEO Overview Revolut founder Nik Storonsky is being sued for 17.5 million euro ($20.14 million) ⁠by ​one of ⁠the world's top luxury yacht brokers, which claims that he ⁠went "behind its back" to avoid paying commission on a ​350 million euro ($402.78 million)superyacht.

Offshore law firm Mourant has ⁠sold a minority stake to private equity group MML in ⁠the ​latest sign of rising private capital interest in the legal sector. De Beers and the ⁠diamond industry misjudged the threat from lab-grown gems, which ⁠have ⁠shaken up the market for the natural stones, according to Anglo American boss ‌Duncan ‌Wanblad.

($1 = 0.8690 euros) (Compiled by ​Bengaluru newsroom)