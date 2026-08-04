Soldier kills another serviceman and three civilians in Russian-controlled Crimea, official says
A Russian military serviceman went on a shooting spree in Sevastopol, Crimea, killing four people, including one colleague and three civilians, before being detained.
- Country:
- Russia
A military serviceman opened fire on his colleagues in Sevastopol, a city in Russian-controlled Crimea, killing one and injuring another, before turning his weapon on civilians, killing three, the Moscow-installed governor said on Tuesday.
Mikhail Razvozhayev, the governor, said the attacker had been detained.
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