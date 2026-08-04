Soldier kills another serviceman and three civilians in Russian-controlled Crimea, official says

A Russian military serviceman went on a shooting spree in Sevastopol, Crimea, killing four people, including one colleague and three civilians, before being detained.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 11:43 IST
Soldier kills another serviceman and three civilians in Russian-controlled Crimea, official says
  • Country:
  • Russia

​A ‌military serviceman ​opened ‌fire on his colleagues in Sevastopol, a ‌city in Russian-controlled Crimea, ‌killing one and injuring ⁠another, ​before ⁠turning his weapon on civilians, ⁠killing three, ​the Moscow-installed governor said ⁠on Tuesday.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, ⁠the ​governor, said the ⁠attacker had been detained.

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