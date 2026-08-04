Soldier kills another serviceman and three civilians in Russian-controlled Crimea, official says

​A ‌military serviceman ​opened ‌fire on his colleagues in Sevastopol, a ‌city in Russian-controlled Crimea, ‌killing one and injuring ⁠another, ​before ⁠turning his weapon on civilians, ⁠killing three, ​the Moscow-installed governor said ⁠on Tuesday.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, ⁠the ​governor, said the ⁠attacker had been detained.