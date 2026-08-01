AfDB Trains Gabon Officials to Improve Project Delivery

The African Development Bank (AfDB), working with the Government of Gabon, has completed a five-day institutional capacity-building workshop and fiduciary clinic in Libreville to improve the implementation of development projects financed by the Bank.

Held from 27 to 31 July 2026, the programme brought together around 40 participants, including project implementation teams, representatives from Gabon's Court of Accounts and senior officials from the Ministries of Industry and Local Transformation, Budget and Agriculture. The training focused on strengthening the technical, operational and financial management skills needed to deliver projects more efficiently and increase their impact on local communities.

Training focuses on project management and accountability

Participants received practical training in procurement, financial management, disbursement procedures, monitoring and evaluation, and project cycle management. The sessions were designed to help national institutions better understand the Bank's operational requirements while improving the use of development funding.

Speaking on behalf of the African Development Bank Group's Country Manager in Gabon, Country Programme Officer Minkailou Halidoule Touré said the workshop responded directly to issues identified during the latest portfolio review. He stressed that stronger knowledge of the Bank's rules and procedures is essential for ensuring resources are managed efficiently and development projects deliver meaningful results for citizens.

Portfolio review highlights progress and remaining challenges

As of 30 June 2026, the African Development Bank Group's portfolio in Gabon consisted of nine projects and fourteen financing instruments, representing total commitments of US$658.62 million. Sovereign operations account for 86% of the portfolio, while non-sovereign projects make up the remaining 14%.

A portfolio performance review conducted in June showed that the cumulative disbursement rate stood at 29.5%, with an average project age of 6.3 years. The review also recorded encouraging progress, with the share of projects considered at risk falling from 67% in January 2026 to 38% by June 2026, reflecting improvements already underway.

Workshop discussions identified several areas requiring further attention, including procurement delays, slow disbursement processes, weaknesses in operational planning, poor-quality documentation submitted to the Bank, delays in audit reporting and gaps in monitoring and evaluation systems.

Roadmap to improve future project performance

The workshop concluded with recommendations that will shape the African Development Bank's future technical assistance in Gabon. These measures are expected to strengthen project management, improve monitoring systems, increase the country's capacity to absorb development funding and accelerate the implementation of ongoing projects.

The initiative also supports the Bank's 2023–2028 Country Strategy Paper for Gabon, which places strong emphasis on improving portfolio performance as a foundation for the country's structural economic transformation and sustainable development.