Can AfDB's Capacity-Building Drive Help Gabon Turn Development Finance into Faster Economic Growth?

The African Development Bank's (AfDB) five-day institutional capacity-building workshop in Libreville is not simply a technical training programme, it reflects a broader shift in development financing where institutional effectiveness has become just as important as financial assistance. While Gabon has secured more than US$658 million in AfDB commitments across nine projects, the latest portfolio review shows that implementation bottlenecks continue to limit the pace at which development finance translates into economic and social outcomes.

The workshop, which trained government officials and project implementation teams in procurement, financial management, disbursement, monitoring and evaluation, and project cycle management, addresses one of Gabon's most pressing development challenges: improving the country's ability to execute projects efficiently. As multilateral development banks increasingly emphasize results rather than commitments, Gabon's ability to strengthen public institutions could determine how successfully it delivers its broader economic transformation agenda.

Turning Development Finance into Faster Growth

For Gabon, the most immediate impact of stronger institutional capacity is likely to be faster implementation of development projects. The country's AfDB portfolio spans sectors that are central to economic diversification, public infrastructure, agriculture, and industrial development. Delays in procurement, financial approvals, and project monitoring often increase costs while postponing the economic benefits these investments are intended to generate.

The portfolio review presents encouraging signs. The share of projects considered at risk has declined from 67% in January 2026 to 38% by June 2026, suggesting governance improvements are beginning to take effect. However, the cumulative disbursement rate of 29.5% and the average project age of 6.3 years indicate that significant implementation challenges remain.

If the recommendations from the workshop are successfully implemented, Gabon could accelerate project completion, improve infrastructure delivery, create employment opportunities, strengthen public services, and increase its ability to absorb future development financing. More efficient implementation also enhances economic competitiveness by ensuring that investments begin generating returns sooner rather than remaining tied up in administrative processes.

Why Policymakers Must Shift from Approving Projects to Delivering Results

The workshop sends an important signal that development success is increasingly measured by implementation quality rather than funding volume. For policymakers, this means institutional reforms must become a central policy priority alongside attracting investment and securing external financing.

The issues identified during the portfolio review, including procurement delays, weak operational planning, poor-quality documentation, delayed audits, and gaps in monitoring and evaluation, are governance challenges rather than financing constraints. Addressing them requires stronger coordination among ministries, improved public financial management, digital procurement systems, and more effective oversight mechanisms.

The participation of the Court of Accounts alongside multiple government ministries also highlights the growing importance of accountability in development finance. Better audit practices, transparent reporting, and stronger monitoring systems not only improve project performance but also build confidence among international development partners.

The workshop also aligns with the African Development Bank's 2023–2028 Country Strategy Paper, which views improved portfolio performance as a foundation for Gabon's structural economic transformation. For policymakers, institutional capacity is therefore becoming an economic policy tool rather than simply an administrative concern.

Greater Confidence for Development Partners and Investors

The workshop has implications beyond government institutions. Development partners increasingly evaluate a country's implementation capacity before approving new loans or grants. Demonstrating stronger procurement systems, financial management, and monitoring frameworks reduces fiduciary risks and improves confidence that development resources will be used effectively.

Private contractors, consultants, suppliers, and service providers may also benefit from more efficient procurement procedures and predictable project implementation timelines. Reduced administrative delays can lower business uncertainty while encouraging greater private-sector participation in publicly financed projects.

For the African Development Bank itself, stronger institutional capacity contributes to healthier portfolio performance, faster disbursement, lower implementation risks, and improved development outcomes. Similar capacity-building initiatives are becoming more common across Africa as development finance institutions seek to maximize the effectiveness of existing investments rather than focusing solely on expanding lending volumes.

The Real Test Begins After the Training Ends

The success of the workshop will ultimately depend on whether the knowledge acquired becomes embedded within Gabon's public institutions. Training programmes can improve technical skills, but sustainable improvements require institutional reforms, continuous technical assistance, leadership commitment, and consistent application of new practices across government agencies.

Several implementation risks remain. Staff turnover, limited administrative resources, coordination challenges between ministries, and delays in adopting modern procurement and monitoring systems could slow progress. Future portfolio reviews will therefore provide the clearest indication of whether capacity-building efforts are translating into measurable improvements.

If implementation performance continues to improve, Gabon will be better positioned to attract additional development financing while delivering infrastructure, agricultural, industrial, and public service projects more efficiently. More broadly, the initiative reflects a growing recognition across Africa that the effectiveness of development finance depends not only on how much capital is mobilized but also on the strength of the institutions responsible for turning that capital into tangible results.

How will it affect Gabon: Gabon stands to benefit through faster implementation of development projects, improved public investment efficiency, stronger institutional governance, and greater capacity to absorb international financing. Better project execution could accelerate economic diversification, infrastructure development, industrial transformation, and delivery of public services while improving investor confidence in the country's governance systems.

How will it affect Policymakers: For policymakers, the workshop reinforces that institutional reform is becoming as important as policy formulation. Ministries will need to strengthen procurement systems, financial management, monitoring and evaluation, audit compliance, and inter-agency coordination. Future success will increasingly be judged by measurable project outcomes rather than the volume of financing secured.

How will it affect Stakeholders: Development partners, including the AfDB, could benefit from stronger portfolio performance and reduced fiduciary risks. Private contractors and suppliers may experience more transparent and efficient procurement processes, while project implementation units gain stronger technical capacity. Most importantly, citizens stand to benefit from faster delivery of infrastructure, agricultural programmes, industrial investments, and public services that directly improve livelihoods and support Gabon's long-term economic development.