South Africa Expands Support for Township Spaza Shops

Spaza shops have been part of South Africa's township and rural communities for generations, providing residents with easy access to everyday essentials while creating livelihoods for thousands of small business owners. The government is now stepping up efforts to help these businesses grow through a R500 million Spaza Shop Support Fund aimed at strengthening locally owned enterprises and boosting township economies.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to promote inclusive economic growth and expand opportunities for entrepreneurs who have historically faced barriers to formal business development.

From survival businesses to community anchors

Spaza shops first emerged during apartheid when many black South Africans had limited access to formal business opportunities. These small neighbourhood stores became an important source of income for families while serving communities that had few retail options.

Today, they continue to play a central role in local economies by supporting employment, keeping money circulating within communities and offering a pathway to business ownership. Many owners still face obstacles, including limited access to finance, infrastructure challenges, regulatory compliance and increasing competition.

The government says supporting spaza shops is not only about helping individual businesses but also about creating stronger township and rural economies.

R500 million fund drives business growth

To address these challenges, the government has established the R500 million Spaza Shop Support Fund, which helps qualifying businesses formalise their operations, improve competitiveness and become sustainable enterprises.

Business owners can receive financial assistance to improve stock levels and upgrade infrastructure, alongside non-financial support such as business management training, financial literacy programmes and digital skills development.

The programme is jointly led by the Department of Small Business Development (DSBD) and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic), with implementation by the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (SEDFA) and the National Empowerment Fund (NEF).

Thousands of businesses already approved

The programme has attracted strong interest from entrepreneurs across the country. A total of 4,522 complete applications have been submitted, with 4,240 already assessed.

So far, 2,369 spaza shops and food-handling businesses have been approved for support. The assistance is helping owners improve business operations, meet regulatory requirements and build stronger enterprises that can contribute to local economic development.

Removing barriers for young entrepreneurs

The government acknowledges that delays in obtaining municipal trading permits remain a major obstacle for many small businesses seeking to formalise their operations.

To address this, authorities are working with municipalities to streamline licensing procedures, expand digital application systems, improve coordination across government and explore temporary or conditional permits while compliance processes are completed.

The fund gives priority to entrepreneurs aged between 18 and 35, women-owned businesses and enterprises owned by persons with disabilities. Eligible applicants must operate spaza shops in township or rural communities, while owners must be South African citizens or have been naturalised before 1994.

The initiative also supports the government's Milestones of Freedom Campaign, which promotes greater economic participation and seeks to expand opportunities for historically disadvantaged communities through entrepreneurship and sustainable local business growth.