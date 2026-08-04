Novo Nordisk's Q2 profit beats forecasts, raises outlook

Novo ​Nordisk, ‌the maker of ​weight-loss drug Wegovy, reported ‌a second-quarter adjusted operating profit above forecasts on Tuesday ‌and raised its full-year profit ‌and sales outlook.

The Danish drugmaker is battling to ⁠claw ​back ⁠lost ground on Eli Lilly ⁠in the lucrative obesity ​drug market, as investors look ⁠for signs its turnaround ⁠can ​last and its new Wegovy pill can ⁠support longer-term growth.