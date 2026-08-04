Novo Nordisk's Q2 profit beats forecasts, raises outlook
Novo Nordisk reported a second-quarter adjusted operating profit above forecasts, raising its full-year profit and sales outlook as it battles to regain ground in the obesity drug market.
- Country:
- Denmark
Novo Nordisk, the maker of weight-loss drug Wegovy, reported a second-quarter adjusted operating profit above forecasts on Tuesday and raised its full-year profit and sales outlook.
The Danish drugmaker is battling to claw back lost ground on Eli Lilly in the lucrative obesity drug market, as investors look for signs its turnaround can last and its new Wegovy pill can support longer-term growth.